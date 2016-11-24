Weekly Address: Coming Together On Thanksgiving

In this week's address, President Obama wished the American people a happy Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving reminds us that no matter our differences, we are still one people, part of something bigger than ourselves. Because what makes us American are the ideals to which we pledge our allegiance. And it's about our ability to live up to the creed "E Pluribus Unum" -- that out of many, we are one.

In case you missed it, be sure to take a look at the President's final pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

Transcript | mp4 | mp3