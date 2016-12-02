West Wing Week 12/1/16 or, "Push a Button and It's Electrified!"

The holidays have arrived! It's been a busy here in the White House as we get ready for the holiday season - from First Lady, Michelle Obama receiving the Official White House Christmas tree, to her welcoming military families to the White House to preview the holiday decorations, to President Obama meeting with the 2016 American Nobel Peace Prize winners, to the First Family closing out the week by attending the National Christmas Tree Lighting. Get into the holiday spirit and watch this week’s episode of West Wing Week.

On Friday, First Lady, Michelle Obama received the official White House Christmas Tree, joined by her nephews.

On Tuesday, First Lady, Michelle Obama unveiled the 2016 holiday decorations and welcomed military families to the White House as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

On Wednesday, President Obama welcomed the 2016 American Nobel Peace Prize recipients Dr. F. Duncan Haldane, Dr. Oliver Hart, Dr. J. Michael Kosterlitz, and Sir J. Fraser Stoddart, to the Oval Office.

Thursday, President Obama commerated World AIDS Day by honoring those who are leading the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Later in the evening, the First Family attended the National Christmas Tree Lighting held at the Ellipse. The holiday celebration was hosted by Eva Longoria and featured a line-up of performances by Yolanda Adams, The Lumineers, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, March Anthony, Afro Blue, James Taylor, and the Airmen of Note.

Yolanda Adams performs during the National Christmas Tree lighting on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha join performers on stage to sing "Jingle Bells" during the National Christmas Tree lighting event on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Crystal Miller is an intern for the Office of Digital Strategy.