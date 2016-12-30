West Wing Week: 12/30/16 or, "Thanks, Obama!"

Jump to main content
Jump to navigation
This week, we're bringing back some of our favorite moments captured on camera this year, from dancing in the Oval Office to singing Jingle Bells on the South Lawn. Check it out, then take a look at all the featured videos below.
January
Watch: President Obama Delivers his Final State of the Union Address
February
Watch: "What's the secret to still dancing at 106?"
March
Watch: West Wing Week 3/25/16 or, “¡Hola, Cuba!”
Watch: President Obama and the First Family Take a Walk in Old Havana
April
Watch: President Obama Explores America's Newest National Monument
May
Watch: President Obama Meets With His Kid Science Advisors
June
Watch: President Obama meets "Little Miss Flint"
July
Watch: Celebrating the 26th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
August
Watch: President Obama visits Midway Atoll
September
Watch: Dear President Obama: "We Will Give Him a Family"
October
Watch: A Peek Inside SXSL: A Festival at the White House
November
Watch: President Obama in Athens, Greece
December
Watch: First Family Attends The Christmas Tree Lighting
Check out some of our favorite videos from the past eight years.