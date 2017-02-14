Empowering Female Leaders

President Trump promised to make women’s empowerment a priority. Earlier this week, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau took the first steps toward making that a reality by creating the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

“In order to create economic growth and lots of very good, well-paying jobs, we must ensure that our economy is a place where women can work and thrive.”

President Trump wants to pave the way for women to bring their unique perspectives and strengths to the business world, and to harness the full potential of female entrepreneurs in our economy to make America great again.

