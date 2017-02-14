President Trump: Cutting Red Tape for American Businesses

The American free enterprise system is the greatest engine for economic success in the world, and this week President Donald J. Trump is taking more steps to roll back the burdensome, Obama-era regulations that are crippling our businesses.

Today, President Trump signed legislation (House Joint Resolution 41) eliminating a burdensome regulation that threatened to put domestic extraction companies and their employees at an unfair disadvantage. By halting this regulation, the President has removed a costly impediment to American extraction companies helping their workers succeed.

President Trump has been steadfast in his commitment to reducing the regulatory burdens on everyday Americans, their pocketbooks, and their businesses. He has required that for every new Federal regulation, two existing regulations be eliminated.

“This is one of many that we've signed, and we have many more left. And we're bringing back jobs big league, we're bringing them back at the plant level; we've bringing them back at the mine level.”

Many members of Congress were in attendance at today’s bill signing, including House Speaker Paul Ryan; Representative Jeb Hensarling, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee; and other members of the House Financial Services Committee.

The Trump Administration is committed to fixing the broken regulatory system, enhancing Americans’ productivity, and unleashing American potential.