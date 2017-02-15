ICYMI: Former Law Clerks Herald Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch's Independence

Former Law Clerks Herald Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch’s Independence

​USA Today

By Richard Wolf

One thing you can say about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch: He inspires loyalty among his former law clerks, no matter their politics.

Every one of them who worked for Gorsuch since he became a judge in 2006 — with the exception of two now clerking at the Supreme Court — signed a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday heralding his independence that “will never waver.”

...

In their letter, the former law clerks stressed Gorsuch’s strict adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law, regardless of his opinions. “As law clerks who have worked at his side, we know that Judge Gorsuch never resolves a case by the light of his personal view of what the law should be,” they said. “Nor does he ever bend the law to reach a particular result he desires.”

“He has never feared staking out a principled position ... even if he had to do so alone,” they wrote. “If confirmed, we are confident that Judge Gorsuch’s independence — grounded in the limited powers granted to the judiciary by the Constitution — will never waver.”

