President Donald J. Trump’s First Month: Achieving Results for the American People

After one month in office, President Donald J. Trump is already achieving results for the American people.

Jump starting Job Creation: President Trump is looking out for American workers that Washington has left behind.

Signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering the United States to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement

Hosted the CEO of Intel to announce Intel’s plan to invest $7 billion in a United States factory that will create 10,000 American jobs

Signed a Presidential Memorandum to clear roadblocks to construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline Signed a Presidential Memorandum declaring that the Dakota Access Pipeline serves the national interest and initiating the process to complete construction

Signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering that all new pipeline construction and repair work use materials and equipment from the United States

Signed legislation, House Joint Resolution 38, to block the burdensome Stream Protection Rule from causing further harm to the coal industry

Signed legislation, House Joint Resolution 41, to eliminate a costly regulation that threatened to put domestic extraction companies and their employees at an unfair disadvantage

Saving Taxpayers Money: President Trump is fighting to save Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars.

Saved Americans $700 million on a new batch of F-35 fighters

Capped the cost of Boeing’s next-generation Air Force One fleet at millions below that which was agreed to by the Obama administration

Restoring Public Safety: President Trump will work to reduce the threats of crime and illegal immigration to public safety.

Signed an Executive Order to enhance the safety and security of the United States by, among other things, constructing a wall on the southern border

Signed an Executive Order to make sure Federal immigration laws are faithfully enforced throughout the country and that Americans’ tax dollars do not go to jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of immigration laws

Signed an Executive Order that directs the Attorney General to develop a strategy to more effectively prosecute people who engage in crimes against law enforcement officers

Signed an Executive Order that establishes a task force, led by the new Attorney General, to reduce crime and restore public safety in communities across America

Signed an Executive Order that re-focuses the Federal Government’s energy and resources on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, such as drug cartels

Getting Government Out of the Way: President Trump understands that excessive regulations stifle job-creation and harm our businesses.

Signed an Executive Order instructing Federal agencies “to minimize the burden” of the Affordable Care Act Required that for every new Federal regulation, two existing regulations be eliminated

Directed the Commerce Department to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing and to reduce regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers

Signed an Executive Order expediting the environmental review and approval processes for domestic infrastructure projects

An America First Foreign Policy: The President’s first priority is the safety and security of the American people.

Department of the Treasury sanctioned 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program

Signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Defense to work with other Cabinet members to develop a plan to defeat ISIS

Called or met with more than 30 foreign leaders

Draining the Swamp: President Trump has taken action to ensure that all members of his Administration are working for the American people.

Signed an Executive Order establishing new ethics commitments for all Executive branch appointees, putting in place a five-year lobbying ban and a permanent ban on lobbying for foreign governments, so appointees serve the American people instead of their own interests

Put in place a hiring freeze for Federal civilian employees to stop the growth of a bloated government

Keeping His Promise to Defend the Constitution: President Trump promised a Supreme Court justice in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court because of his consistent record defending the Constitution

Helping Women Succeed in Business: President Trump knows the country cannot reach its potential unless every American has a chance to prosper.

Launched the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

President Trump has spent the last 30 days fulfilling promises and helping the American people. He’s looking forward to the many more successful months and years of action to come.