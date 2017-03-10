President Donald J. Trump Delivers the Weekly Address

Jump to main content
Today marks President Donald J. Trump's 50th day in office and while delivering his Weekly Address, he spoke about an issue of paramount importance to families across our Nation: healthcare.
Seven years ago this month, Obamacare was signed into law over the profound objections of American people. Our citizens were told they would have to pass Obamacare to find out what it was and how bad it was.
Now we know that the hundreds of pages were full of broken promises. And this is why we must repeal and replace Obamacare -- to deliver relief to American workers, families, and small businesses, who right now are being crushed by Obamacare, by increasing freedom, choice, and opportunity for the American people.