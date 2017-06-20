Nearly 30 Million Americans Still Without Health-Insurance Coverage

In just the first few months of this year, nearly two million people dropped their Obamacare coverage. According to a new report released by the Administration, 12.2 million people signed up for coverage through the Obamacare exchanges in 2017. But enrollment has already fallen to just 10.3 million people.

“The American people know a bad deal when they see one, and that’s why they’re avoiding Obamacare like the plague.” Vice President Mike Pence





Obamacare is failing the American people. After projecting to cover 23 million people in 2010, it has covered less than half that. Despite the inaccurate forecasts of the previous administration, a mere 10.3 million Americans had Obamacare coverage on March 15, 2017. Nearly 30 million Americans are still without health-insurance coverage. Vice President Pence is optimistic that the new administration can, and will, do better.