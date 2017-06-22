President Trump Visits Kirkwood Community College

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump visited Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to address his efforts to foster agriculture innovation. He spoke about the value of farming to the Nation’s economy and ensured the Administration would continuously embrace the challenge to rebuild rural America.

“We have to make sure American farmers and their families, wherever they may be, wherever they may go, have the infrastructure projects that they need to compete and grow. And I mean grow against world competition, because that's who you're up against now.” President Trump



For the past two weeks, the Administration has been working extensively on vocational education, infrastructure, and technology. The President declared he would push for increased rural internet access in his proposed infrastructure plan.

“American farmers and ranchers are the best -- absolute best at what they do. And they can compete anywhere if they are given a level playing field.” President Trump



Watch President Trump’s remarks: