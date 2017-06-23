President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host their First Congressional Picnic

Thursday night, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House. The “Picnic in the Park” was styled after President Trump’s hometown, New York City, with a Central Park theme. In true New York style, the South Lawn featured a carousel, boat racing, and New York style food carts.

Tonight let us enjoy the company of friends and the comfort of our loved ones. And tomorrow, let us continue to do the people’s bidding and create the optimistic future our citizens so richly deserve. President Trump





Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs. Karen Pence were also in attendance. Vice President Pence gave opening remarks saying, “The White House picnic for us is always about family. It’s always about being able to leave politics outside the gate and being able to get together with the families of those who serve in both political parties.”

President Trump then delivered remarks surrounded by the United States Marine Band. He began by giving an update on the recovery of Congressman Steve Scalise and thanking the lifesaving actions of the special agents present that morning. He also expressed his hope for unity and cooperation in Congress in order to cultivate a future of optimism for all Americans. After concluding his remarks, the President greeted and spent time with the families and Congressmen in attendance.