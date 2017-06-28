President Trump Hosts Tribal, State, and Local Energy Roundtable

On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump hosted a tribal, State, and local energy roundtable at the White House. He was joined by Governors Paul LePage, Kim Reynolds, Pete Ricketts, and Bill Walker, along with State and tribal leaders from around our great country.

President Trump stated his Administration’s intent to roll back harmful regulations that prevent State, local, and tribal communities from accessing vital energy resources. These regulations hinder economic growth that would create jobs and could be used to fund roads, schools, and infrastructure.

It is President Trump’s hope that the roundtable will allow for more cooperation between local governments and the Trump Administration in order to unleash America’s energy potential.

The President stated his intent to “usher in a golden age of American energy dominance.”