President Trump welcomes the Chicago Cubs to the White House

On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence welcomed the 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs, to the White House. The team brought the Commissioner’s Trophy and participated in a meet and greet with the President.

Before bringing the team in to the Oval Office, President Trump made some short remarks in the Roosevelt Room, where he congratulated them on their historic World Series victory last fall.

The team gifted President Trump with a customized championship “45” jersey, as well as a “45” scoreboard panel.