President Trump Welcomes President Moon to the White House

This week, President Donald J. Trump hosted President Moon of South Korea at the White House.

At their dinner on Thursday evening, President Trump congratulated President Moon on his electoral victory and thanked him for coming to the White House. Early Friday morning, Vice President Pence and President Moon laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial to commemorate the American and Korean Veterans who lost their lives to preserve freedom in the Korean Peninsula. Later that morning, President Trump and President Moon met privately in the Oval Office. Afterwards, President Trump led an expanded bilateral meeting in the Cabinet room.

President Trump and President Moon issued joint statements after the meetings, reaffirming the strong ties between America and South Korea.