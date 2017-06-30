Jump to main content

President Trump Welcomes President Moon to the White House

June 30, 2017 at 6:09 PM ET by The White House

This week, President Donald J. Trump hosted President Moon of South Korea at the White House.

President Trump welcomes the President of South Korea

At their dinner on Thursday evening, President Trump congratulated President Moon on his electoral victory and thanked him for coming to the White House. Early Friday morning, Vice President Pence and President Moon laid a wreath at the Korean War Memorial to commemorate the American and Korean Veterans who lost their lives to preserve freedom in the Korean Peninsula. Later that morning, President Trump and President Moon met privately in the Oval Office. Afterwards, President Trump led an expanded bilateral meeting in the Cabinet room.

Vice President Pence and President MoonPresident Trump and President Moon issued joint statements after the meetings, reaffirming the strong ties between America and South Korea.

President Trump and President Moon deliver joint statementsPresident Trump and President MoonVice President Pence and President MoonVP Pence and President Moon