Remember All of Obamacare’s Broken Promises?

There were a lot of promises made in selling Obamacare—and it seems like just about all of them have been broken.

They told us if you liked your doctor, you could keep your doctor . . . and yet so many Americans have lost access to their doctors under new Obamacare insurance plans.

They told us if you if you liked your health insurance plan, you could keep it . . . and yet millions of Americans saw their insurance plans canceled because of Obamacare.

They promised that premiums would go down by $2,500 and that everyone in America would be covered. Here’s what President Obama guaranteed back when he was on the campaign trail:

“Our conscience cannot rest so long as nearly 45 million Americans don't have health insurance and the millions more who do are going bankrupt trying to pay for it. I have made a solemn pledge that I will sign a universal health care bill into law by the end of my first term as president that will cover every American and cut the cost of a typical family's premiums by up to $2,500 a year. That's not simply a matter of policy or ideology—it's a moral commitment.”

Both those promises have been broken too.

Far from covering every American, Obamacare has left 28 million uninsured.

In fact, despite all the disruption and the billions in spending, as of February 2017 Obamacare’s exchanges cover just 10.3 million people. That’s less than half the number of Americans the Congressional Budget Office estimated back in 2012 would be enrolled.

And premiums didn’t go down by $2,500 for the average family—they went up by nearly $3,000!