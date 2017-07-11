The G20 Summit: Day One

On Friday morning, President Donald J. Trump arrived at Hamburg Messe and joined world leaders for the first day of the G20 Summit. The participating leaders started the day by attending a G20 Summit Retreat and Working Lunch.

President Trump met privately with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico. The two leaders discussed regional challenges, including drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and the crisis in Venezuela. President Trump thanked President Peña Nieto for Mexico’s partnership on the Central America Conference last month, and emphasized the importance of renegotiating NAFTA to benefit workers in both the United States and Mexico.

Later in the day, President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged views on the current and future nature of US-Russia relations. They discussed a range of topics, including Syria, where they reached a de-escalation agreement that will help defeat ISIS and stabilize the current situation.

In addition to his meetings with President Putin and President Peña Nieto, President Trump participated in two highly productive working sessions, one on trade, and another on the environment and economy.

After a productive day, President Trump joined the rest of the leaders in attending the G20 Summit Concert and Social Dinner.