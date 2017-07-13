On May 11, 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Vice President Mike Pence chairs the Commission, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach serves as the vice chair.

Any member of the public wishing to submit written comments for the Commission’s consideration may do so via email at ElectionIntegrityStaff@ovp.eop.gov. Please note that the Commission may post such written comments publicly on our website, including names and contact information that are submitted.

Please check back regularly for further updates regarding the Commission and its future meetings and agendas.

Statements & Releases

May 2017

June 2017

July 2017

Commission Members

Vice President Mike Pence, Chair

Kris Kobach, Secretary of State of Kansas, Vice-Chair

Connie Lawson, Secretary of State of Indiana

Bill Gardner, Secretary of State of New Hampshire

Matthew Dunlap, Secretary of State of Maine

Ken Blackwell, Former Secretary of State of Ohio

Christy McCormick, Commissioner, Election Assistance Commission

David Dunn, Former Arkansas State Representative

Mark Rhodes, Clerk of Wood County, West Virginia

Hans von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow and Manager of Election Law Reform Initiative, Edwin Meese Center for Legal & Judicial Studies, The Heritage Foundation

J. Christian Adams, President and General Counsel, Public Interest Legal Foundation

Alan King, Probate Judge, Jefferson County, Alabama

Meetings

July 19, 2017 - First Meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity

The first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The meeting will be held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Room 350, located at 1650 Pennsylvania Avenue NW., Washington, DC 20502. It will be open to the public through livestreaming on https://www.whitehouse.gov/live.

This meeting will consist of a ceremonial swearing in of Commission members, introductions and statements from members, a discussion of the Commission's charge and objectives, possible comments or presentations from invited experts, and a discussion of next steps and related matters.

Commission Documents

Mission

Pursuant to Executive Order 13799, the Commission shall, consistent with applicable law, study the registration and voting processes used in Federal elections. The Commission shall be solely advisory and shall submit a report to the President that identifies the following:

(a) those laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that enhance the American people's confidence in the integrity of the voting processes used in Federal elections;

(b) those laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of the voting processes used in Federal elections; and

(c) those vulnerabilities in voting systems and practices used for Federal elections that could lead to improper voter registrations and improper voting, including fraudulent voter registrations and fraudulent voting.