Common-Sense Immigration Reform that Keeps Families Together

Quote Ending chain migration and also ending the visa lottery will allow us to have commonsense immigration rules that promote assimilation and wage growth.

PRIORITIZING NUCLEAR FAMILY IMMIGRATION: President Donald J. Trump has proposed an immigration framework that would implement needed changes to our legal immigration system while protecting close family relationships.

President Trump has released an immigration framework that confronts the problems facing our immigration system.

The President’s framework would limit family-sponsored immigrants to spouses and minor children, thus promoting nuclear family immigration and ending extended-family chain migration.

ADDRESSING EXTENDED-FAMILY CHAIN MIGRATION: Now is the time to enact common-sense reforms to base immigration on individual merit and skill and to emphasize close familial relationships.