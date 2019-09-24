President Donald J. Trump is Charting a Future of Nations that Empowers Our Citizens, Respects Our Sovereignty, and Protects Our Freedom

LIFTING UP OUR NATIONS: President Donald J. Trump has shown that the path to prosperity and strength lies in lifting up our people and respecting our sovereignty.
- In his remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump lays out his vision for a more prosperous and free future for all our countries.
- President Trump understands that building a better future starts at home – by lifting up our citizens, honoring our histories, and standing up for our sovereignty.
- The President has shown the revival that can come from promoting economic growth, fighting unfair trade, protecting individual freedoms, and standing up for sovereign borders.
LAUNCHING AN ECONOMIC REVIVAL: President Trump’s pro-growth policies have unleashed an American economic revival.
- President Trump has implemented a pro-growth agenda centered on historic tax cuts, deregulation, and trade reform.
- Workers are seeing more and more employment opportunities and have more money in their pockets thanks to President Trump’s efforts to jump start the American economy.
- More than 6.3 million jobs have been created since President Trump’s election and job openings far outnumber job seekers.
- The unemployment rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans have hit record lows.
- Workers are seeing bigger paychecks, as year-over-year wage gains exceed 3 percent.
- Our economic resurgence is lifting up those who have been left behind.
- Inequality is falling and nearly 2.5 million American have been lifted out of poverty.
CONFRONTING UNFAIR TRADE: President Trump is standing up for the American people and putting an end to decades of bad deals.
- For decades, politicians looked the other way while bad trade deals sent our wealth overseas and took away jobs from hardworking Americans.
- The President is getting rid of the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and replacing it with a better deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
- Our country has lost 4 million manufacturing jobs since NAFTA went into effect.
- USMCA will create quality jobs for American workers and provide our businesses, manufacturers, and farmers with fairer markets to export their goods.
- President Trump has stood up to China’s unfair trade policies and is working to restore balance to our trade relationship with China by reaching a fair deal.
- The President has imposed tariffs to confront China’s intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers that have hurt too many American businesses.
- President Trump has called on the World Trade Organization to implement much needed reforms to stop China’s gaming of the system.
HOLDING IRAN ACCOUNTABLE: President Trump has imposed a maximum pressure campaign in response to the regime’s global campaign of terror and regional aggression.
- Last week, President Trump imposed hard hitting sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank and National Development Fund in response to the regime’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
- Since withdrawing from the horrible Iran deal, President Trump has imposed the strongest sanctions ever placed on Iran.
- President Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran’s top three exports.
- President Trump imposed sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
- President Trump will continue to impose maximum pressure until the regime changes its reckless behavior.
PROMOTING A FREE WESTERN HEMISPHERE: President Trump is supporting the people of Venezuela who live under the brutal Maduro regime.
- President Trump has recognized Juan Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela and has helped lead dozens of other nations to join in recognizing him.
- The Administration has imposed devastating sanctions cutting off the Maduro regime’s financial support.
- The Administration has sanctioned key sectors of the Venezuelan economy exploited by the regime at the expense of the people, including the oil and gold sectors.
- President Trump has also stood against the oppressive regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua, who deprive their people of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.
- President Trump reversed the previous administration’s disastrous Cuba policy and has targeted the Ortega regime for its corruption and human rights abuses.
STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: Uncontrolled, illegal immigration is a devastating burden on many of our countries and people.
- The President is working with a number of countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Panama to protect our borders and our people.
- Mexico has deployed thousands of troops to their borders to help stop the flood of illegal immigration.
- We recently signed agreements with Guatemala and El Salvador which will help limit the overwhelming flood of migrants arriving at the United States border.
- President Trump is committed to working with partners throughout the region to stop the horrible human smuggling industry that is driving this crisis and victimizing migrants.
PROTECTING RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: President Trump is committed to defending the religious freedom of all people, in the United States and around the world.
- President Trump is the first President of the United States to host a meeting at the United Nations on religious freedom.
- President Trump has made protecting religious freedom of all Americans a key priority of his Administration.
- President Trump has taken action to ensure Americans are not forced to violate their religious beliefs and signed an executive order to enhance religious freedom.
- The Trump Administration has stood up for religious freedom at a time when it has come under threat around the world.
- The Administration launched the Religious Freedom Ministerial, bringing together foreign officials, organizations, and advocates to fight religious persecution.