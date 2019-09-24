President Donald J. Trump is Charting a Future of Nations that Empowers Our Citizens, Respects Our Sovereignty, and Protects Our Freedom

Quote If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your Nation.

LIFTING UP OUR NATIONS: President Donald J. Trump has shown that the path to prosperity and strength lies in lifting up our people and respecting our sovereignty.

In his remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump lays out his vision for a more prosperous and free future for all our countries.

President Trump understands that building a better future starts at home – by lifting up our citizens, honoring our histories, and standing up for our sovereignty.

The President has shown the revival that can come from promoting economic growth, fighting unfair trade, protecting individual freedoms, and standing up for sovereign borders.

LAUNCHING AN ECONOMIC REVIVAL: President Trump’s pro-growth policies have unleashed an American economic revival.

President Trump has implemented a pro-growth agenda centered on historic tax cuts, deregulation, and trade reform.

Workers are seeing more and more employment opportunities and have more money in their pockets thanks to President Trump’s efforts to jump start the American economy. More than 6.3 million jobs have been created since President Trump’s election and job openings far outnumber job seekers. The unemployment rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans have hit record lows. Workers are seeing bigger paychecks, as year-over-year wage gains exceed 3 percent.

Our economic resurgence is lifting up those who have been left behind. Inequality is falling and nearly 2.5 million American have been lifted out of poverty.



CONFRONTING UNFAIR TRADE: President Trump is standing up for the American people and putting an end to decades of bad deals.

For decades, politicians looked the other way while bad trade deals sent our wealth overseas and took away jobs from hardworking Americans.

The President is getting rid of the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and replacing it with a better deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Our country has lost 4 million manufacturing jobs since NAFTA went into effect. USMCA will create quality jobs for American workers and provide our businesses, manufacturers, and farmers with fairer markets to export their goods.

President Trump has stood up to China’s unfair trade policies and is working to restore balance to our trade relationship with China by reaching a fair deal. The President has imposed tariffs to confront China’s intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers that have hurt too many American businesses. President Trump has called on the World Trade Organization to implement much needed reforms to stop China’s gaming of the system.



HOLDING IRAN ACCOUNTABLE: President Trump has imposed a maximum pressure campaign in response to the regime’s global campaign of terror and regional aggression.

Last week, President Trump imposed hard hitting sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank and National Development Fund in response to the regime’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Since withdrawing from the horrible Iran deal, President Trump has imposed the strongest sanctions ever placed on Iran. President Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran’s top three exports. President Trump imposed sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

President Trump will continue to impose maximum pressure until the regime changes its reckless behavior.

PROMOTING A FREE WESTERN HEMISPHERE: President Trump is supporting the people of Venezuela who live under the brutal Maduro regime.

President Trump has recognized Juan Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela and has helped lead dozens of other nations to join in recognizing him.

The Administration has imposed devastating sanctions cutting off the Maduro regime’s financial support. The Administration has sanctioned key sectors of the Venezuelan economy exploited by the regime at the expense of the people, including the oil and gold sectors.

President Trump has also stood against the oppressive regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua, who deprive their people of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. President Trump reversed the previous administration’s disastrous Cuba policy and has targeted the Ortega regime for its corruption and human rights abuses.



STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: Uncontrolled, illegal immigration is a devastating burden on many of our countries and people.

The President is working with a number of countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Panama to protect our borders and our people. Mexico has deployed thousands of troops to their borders to help stop the flood of illegal immigration. We recently signed agreements with Guatemala and El Salvador which will help limit the overwhelming flood of migrants arriving at the United States border.

President Trump is committed to working with partners throughout the region to stop the horrible human smuggling industry that is driving this crisis and victimizing migrants.

PROTECTING RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: President Trump is committed to defending the religious freedom of all people, in the United States and around the world.