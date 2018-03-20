open-menu
Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.  The two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations and resolved to continue dialogue about mutual national security priorities and challenges.  President Trump congratulated President Putin on his March 18 re-election, and emphasized the importance of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.  The two leaders confirmed the need for the United States and Russia to continue our shared efforts on strategic stability.

