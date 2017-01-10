Farewell Address
January 10, 2017
President Obama will give his farewell address in Chicago. Tune in here to watch tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
Farewell details
Since George Washington, U.S. presidents have often delivered a final address to the American people as a way to share both their reflections on their time in office and their outlook on the future of our country.
As his time in office comes to a close, President Obama will return to Chicago to deliver his Farewell Address on January 10, 2017 at 8 p.m. CST / 9 p.m. EST.
Yes, we can.
President Obama spoke these three words for the first time as a candidate in January 2008 in New Hampshire. After eight years, this remains a guiding principle that continues to inspire Americans across the country to come together and find their own ways to move our country forward. Whether it’s a teacher who sparks a student’s love of learning, an organizer who’s working to make the neighborhood a little safer for our children, or a returning soldier who is taking action to end veteran homelessness, we all have the power to create progress on behalf of future generations.
These last eight years have been marked by historic moments which have reminded us again and again that “yes, we can.”
As you look back on the Obama presidency, what moment sticks with you? Was there a moment that inspired you to care about climate change? Or a speech on health care that you just had to share with your friends and family? Or an action that the President took on an issue you care about that made you want to make your own voice heard, take action, or even become an advocate in your own community?
Take a look back at how far we’ve come on issues that matter to the American people.
In Focus: A Look at the Progress We’ve Made on Health Care in America
President Obama promised that he would make quality, affordable health care not a privilege, but a right. After nearly 100 years of talk, and decades of trying by presidents of both parties, that's exactly what he did.
Explore the President’s record on health care through charts, videos, and more.