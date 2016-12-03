Weekly Address: Pass the 21st Century Cures Act

In this week's address, President Obama highlighted the 21st Century Cures Act, a bill in Congress that could help us find a cure for Alzheimer's, end cancer as we know it, and help those who are seeking treatment for opioid addiction.This week, the House passed the bill overwhelmingly with bipartisan support -- and the President called on the Senate to do the same when they vote in a few days. Because that's what this is all about: coming to a compromise based on the belief that we should seize every chance we have to find cures as soon as possible.

