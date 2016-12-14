My Brother's Keeper: A Day of Action

Jump to main content
The White House is hosting its final MBK National Summit today, and launching our #IamMBK Digital Day of Action. As we near the end of the Obama administration, we are celebrating the historic progress underway to expand opportunity for all of our kids, and want to make sure that there is no doubt that MBK is here to stay! Tune in to the President's remarks today at 4:45pm ET.
President Obama will deliver remarks at the Summit to lift up what’s working and applaud efforts to scale and sustain this critical work for the long-term. Here’s how you can get involved and take action right now.
#IamMBK Digital Day of Action:
Today, Wednesday, December 14, we are launching a #IamMBK Day of Action to encourage more Americans to become mentors and do their part to help all kids achieve their dreams.
Visit the Digital Day of Action website for more details, including sample tweets, shareable graphics, and videos you can post. Here’s a quick summary of how you can post, share, and tweet your support of this critical work.
1. Post your support: Share with your followers the reasons that you support My Brother’s Keeper using the hashtag #IamMBK on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
2. Share an infographic: Lift up the #IamMBK Digital Day of Action and help ignite the conversation by posting an infographic and driving your followers to mentor.gov to get involved.
3. Share a mentoring image: Post of an image of a child you’ve mentored or of an individual that has mentored you. Tell your audience a little about that person in your post and direct them to mentor.gov to sign up to become a mentor. Don’t forget to include #IamMBK!
4. Share a video: Record a video/snap telling your followers about the importance of mentorship and encouraging them to get involved in their local MBK community; direct them to mentor.gov to learn more. Don’t forget to include #IamMBK!
MBK National Summit Livestream:
Watch President Obama’s remarks at 4:45pm ET, and be sure to check out the dynamic speakers at the forefront of the MBK movement. Access the livestream from 12:30pm ET to 6:30pm ET at WH.gov/live. See more information below on the sessions and speakers you won’t want to miss.
The MBK Summit is being co-hosted by the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the MBK Alliance, Bloomberg Associates, and the Executives’ Alliance for Boys and Men of Color. See the line-up of speakers and sessions below.
12:30 PM: Opening & Welcome Remarks
1 PM: Panel: MBK: Youth Voices
1:40 PM: Panel: Shaping Policy, Transforming Lives
2:20 PM: Panel: MBK Communities: Infrastructure and Impact
3 PM: Panel: The Power of a Mentor; Igniting a Movement
3:40 PM: Fireside Chat with Former Mayor Michael Nutter, Philadelphia, PA and Quamiir Trice, Participant in MBK-Philadelphia and student at Howard University, Washington, DC
4:10 PM: Implicit Bias Training led by Bryant Marks, Ph.D, Commissioner, White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans
4:45 PM: Remarks by the President
5:10 PM: Panel: All Hands on Deck: Cross-Sector Solutions for Change