My Brother's Keeper: A Day of Action

The White House is hosting its final MBK National Summit today, and launching our #IamMBK Digital Day of Action. As we near the end of the Obama administration, we are celebrating the historic progress underway to expand opportunity for all of our kids, and want to make sure that there is no doubt that MBK is here to stay! Tune in to the President's remarks today at 4:45pm ET.

President Obama will deliver remarks at the Summit to lift up what’s working and applaud efforts to scale and sustain this critical work for the long-term. Here’s how you can get involved and take action right now.

#IamMBK Digital Day of Action:

Today, Wednesday, December 14, we are launching a #IamMBK Day of Action to encourage more Americans to become mentors and do their part to help all kids achieve their dreams.

Visit the Digital Day of Action website for more details, including sample tweets, shareable graphics, and videos you can post. Here’s a quick summary of how you can post, share, and tweet your support of this critical work.

1. Post your support: Share with your followers the reasons that you support My Brother’s Keeper using the hashtag #IamMBK on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2. Share an infographic: Lift up the #IamMBK Digital Day of Action and help ignite the conversation by posting an infographic and driving your followers to mentor.gov to get involved.

3. Share a mentoring image: Post of an image of a child you’ve mentored or of an individual that has mentored you. Tell your audience a little about that person in your post and direct them to mentor.gov to sign up to become a mentor. Don’t forget to include #IamMBK!

4. Share a video: Record a video/snap telling your followers about the importance of mentorship and encouraging them to get involved in their local MBK community; direct them to mentor.gov to learn more. Don’t forget to include #IamMBK!

MBK National Summit Livestream:

Watch President Obama’s remarks at 4:45pm ET, and be sure to check out the dynamic speakers at the forefront of the MBK movement. Access the livestream from 12:30pm ET to 6:30pm ET at WH.gov/live. See more information below on the sessions and speakers you won’t want to miss.

The MBK Summit is being co-hosted by the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the MBK Alliance, Bloomberg Associates, and the Executives’ Alliance for Boys and Men of Color. See the line-up of speakers and sessions below.

12:30 PM: Opening & Welcome Remarks

Valerie Jarrett, Senior Advisor to the President

Michael Smith, Special Assistant to the President and Director of My Brother’s Keeper

Rafael López, Commissioner of the Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF), Department of Health and Human Services

1 PM: Panel: MBK: Youth Voices

Frank Cobbs IV, Participant in MBK-Fulton County, GA and student at St. Johns College, NYC

Devin Edwards, Participant in MBK-Boston and student at Bunker Hill Community College, Boston MA

Luis Ramirez, Participant in MBKA Oakland Career and Opportunity Fair

Jamal Jones, Baltimore Algebra Project

1:40 PM: Panel: Shaping Policy, Transforming Lives

Wade Henderson, President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights

Broderick Johnson, Assistant to the President and Chair of the My Brother’s Keeper Task Force

Tom Perez, Secretary of the Department of Labor

John King, Secretary of the Department of Education

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change

2:20 PM: Panel: MBK Communities: Infrastructure and Impact

Linda Gibbs, Principal, Bloomberg Associates

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston, MA

Mayor Betsy Hodges, Minneapolis, MN

Assemblyman Michael Blake, Bronx, NY

Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglala Lakota), CEO, Native Americans in Philanthropy

Malachi Hernandez, Participant in MBK-Boston

3 PM: Panel: The Power of a Mentor; Igniting a Movement

David Dietz, Specialist, Social Responsibility, The National Basketball Association

Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer

Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia, Success Mentor

Jerron Hawkins, White House Mentee and student at Howard University, Washington, DC

3:40 PM: Fireside Chat with Former Mayor Michael Nutter, Philadelphia, PA and Quamiir Trice, Participant in MBK-Philadelphia and student at Howard University, Washington, DC

4:10 PM: Implicit Bias Training led by Bryant Marks, Ph.D, Commissioner, White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans

4:45 PM: Remarks by the President

5:10 PM: Panel: All Hands on Deck: Cross-Sector Solutions for Change