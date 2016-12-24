Jump to main content

Weekly Address: Merry Christmas from the President and the First Lady

December 24, 2016 at 6:00 AM ET by Simone Leiro
This week, the President and First Lady wish all Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

In this week’s address, the President and the First Lady wished all Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. They reflected on the honor of serving the American people as President and First Lady over the past eight years and the progress that has been made. The President and the First Lady recognized our troops and their families for their service, and they encouraged everyone to visit JoiningForces.gov to find out how to support service members, veterans, and military families in your community. 

 

Transcript | MP4 | MP3

Simone Leiro

Associate Director for Online Engagement