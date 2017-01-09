First Lady Michelle Obama: Tomorrow Night in Chicago

This morning, First Lady Michelle Obama sent the following message to the White House email list, asking Americans to tune in to President Obama's Farewell Address tomorrow at 9:00pm ET/ 8:00pm CT.

Chicago is where I grew up. It’s where I met my husband. It’s where we started our family and where we began our journey to becoming your First Family, which has been the honor of our lifetimes. And tomorrow, I’m going back to Chicago to watch Barack deliver his farewell address to you.

I hope you’ll join me, because as Barack has said, these eight years have always been about you – and what we could accomplish together.

And together, we’ve made so much progress. We passed a law that helped provide health care for people across this country. Our high school graduation rate is at a record high, and more young people are graduating from college than ever before. Our businesses created millions of jobs, and we lifted millions of Americans out of poverty. We expanded LGBT rights and watched as marriage equality became the law of the land.

We couldn’t have done any of this without you. And in the coming weeks, I know Barack is excited to join you in taking on the most important role of all, the role of citizen.

Because it’s citizens like you who decided to get involved and do your part to make the change we all believe in. It’s citizens like you who refused to let cynicism or fear prevent you from fighting for progress. And it’s citizens like you who will keep moving our country forward in the years ahead.

Time and again, you’ve shown that by working hard and choosing hope, people who love their country can change it.

So please join me in sharing this moment with Barack tomorrow night at 8:00pm CT/9:00pm ET as he takes a moment to thank you for everything you’ve done.

Thanks,

First Lady Michelle Obama

Tune in to the Farewell Address