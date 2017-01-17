The Obama Administration Digital Transition: Moving Forward

Over the past eight years, the President, the First Lady, and the Obama White House have used social media and technology to engage with people around the country and the world on the most important issues of our time. From the very beginning, our mission has been to reach people on the channels and platforms where they already spend their time. This work began before President Obama took office in 2009, and, now, this work will continue.
As this Administration draws to a close, we wanted to share how you can continue to follow and engage with President Obama, the First Lady, and other Obama White House officials, as well as how you can find content posted over the past eight years after January 20, 2017. Moving forward, the President and First Lady can be followed on familiar handles: @BarackObama and @MichelleObama.
In October, we laid out plans to preserve and pass on the digital legacy of the Obama administration and have been working to ensure this unprecedented digital transition meets three key goals. First, we are preserving the material we’ve created with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Second, we are working to ensure these materials continue to be accessible on the platforms where they were created, allowing for continued access to the content posted over the past eight years. Finally, we are working to ensure that the next White House and future administrations can continue to use and develop the digital channels we have created to connect directly with the people they serve.
We are grateful to the people around the country and the world who have engaged with us online over the past eight years. We listened to you, we learned from you, and we strove to create opportunities for you to play an active role in your government by fulfilling the most important role in our government: the role of citizen.
Digital assets that will remain with the White House
We are working to ensure that the next White House and future administrations can continue to use and develop the digital channels we have created to connect directly with the people they serve. The following assets will remain with the institution:
Twitter (handle and followers, with no tweets on the timeline): @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @LaCasaBlanca, @WHLive, @VPLive, @Cabinet
Facebook (username and followers, with no posts on the timeline): Facebook.com/WhiteHouse, Facebook.com/whitehouse.espanol
Instagram (handle and follower, with no posts on the timeline): Instagram.com/WhiteHouse
Snapchat (username and followers): WhiteHouse
YouTube (username and subscribers, with no videos): YouTube.com/WhiteHouse
Medium (username and followers, with no posts): Medium.com/@WhiteHouse
Tumblr (username and followers, with no posts): Tumblr.com/WhiteHouse
Flickr (username and subscribers, with no photos): Flickr.com/WhiteHouse
Where you can access archival Obama White House content
After January 20, 2017, materials will continue to be accessible on the platforms where they were created, allowing the public continued access to the content posted over the past eight years.
WhiteHouse.gov becomes ObamaWhiteHouse.gov
The Obama White House website – which includes press articles, blog posts, videos, and photos – will be available at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov, a site maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), beginning on January 20, 2017. If you are looking for a post or page on the Obama administration’s WhiteHouse.gov from 2009 through 2017, you can find it by changing the URL to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov. For example, after the transition, this blog post will be available at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov/obama-administration-digital-transition-moving-forward.
President Obama, Vice President Biden, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Dr. Biden
Archived content posted to these social media accounts during the Obama administration will be maintained by NARA at the following handles:
President Obama:
Vice President Biden:
First Lady Michelle Obama:
Dr. Jill Biden:
White House Social Media
Archived content posted to institutional White House social media accounts during the Obama administration will be maintained by NARA at the following handles:
Some other content you may be looking for can be found here:
How you can keep following the President, First Lady, and other White House Officials:
President Obama
After January 20, 2017, President Obama will use the following accounts:
First Lady Michelle Obama
You can follow First Lady Michelle Obama after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:
Vice President Biden
You can follow Vice President Biden after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:
Dr. Jill Biden
You can follow Dr. Jill Biden after January 20, 2017 at the following accounts:
White House Officials (You can follow an twitter list of Obama White House officials here):
Denis McDonough: You can continue to follow Denis at @DenisMcDonough on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Denis44.
Valerie Jarrett: You can continue to follow Valerie at @ValerieJarrett on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @VJ44.
Josh Earnest: You can continue to follow Josh at @JoshEarnest on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @PressSec44.
Susan Rice: You can continue to follow Susan at @AmbassadorRice on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @AmbRice44.
Ben Rhodes: You can continue to follow Ben at @brhodes on Twitter. Archive content will be available at @Rhodes44.
Jason Goldman: You can continue to follow Jason at @Goldman on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Goldman44.
Brian Deese: You can continue to follow Brian at @BrianCDeese on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Deese44.
Jason Furman: You can continue to follow Jason at @JasonFurman on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @CEAChair44.
Cecilia Muñoz: You can continue to follow Cecilia at @cecmunoz on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Cecilia44.
DJ Patil: You can continue to follow DJ at @dpatil on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @DJ44.
Jen Psaki: You can continue to follow Jen at @JRPsaki on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Psaki44.
Megan Smith: You can continue to follow Megan at @SmithMegan. Archived content will be available at @USTO44.
Pete Souza: You can continue to follow Pete at @PeteSouza on Twitter and @PeteSouza on Instagram. Archived content will be available at @petesouza44 on Twitter and @petesouza44 on Instagram.
Brandi Hoffine: You can continue to follow Brandi at @brandihoffine on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Hoffine44.
Charlie Anderson: You can continue to follow Charlie at @EconCharlie on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Charlie44.
Ed Felten: You can continue to follow Ed at @EdFelten on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @EdFelten44.
Eric Schultz: You can continue to follow Eric at @ericschultz on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Schultz44.
Jay Shambaugh: You can continue to follow Jay at @JayCShambaugh on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @CEAJay.
Jesse Lee: You can continue to follow Jesse at @jessecharleslee on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @jesseclee44.
Joanna Rosholm: You can contine to follow Joanna @jojorosholm on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Rosholm44.
Katie Hill: You can continue to follow Katie at @KatieMHill. Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Hill44.
Kori Schulman: You can continue to follow Kori at @KoriSchulman on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @ks44.
Kristin Lee: You can continue to follow Kristin at @kristindlee on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Lee44.
Liz Allen: You can continue to follow Liz at @LizMarieAllen on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @LizAllen44.
Ned Price: You can continue to follow Ned at @NedPrice on Twitter. Archived content will be available at Price44.
Patrick Rodenbush: You can continue to follow Patrick at @pnrodenbush on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Patrick44.
Paulette Aniskoff: You can continue to follow Paulette at @PAniskoff on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Paniskoff44.
R. David Edelman: You can continue to follow David at @R_D on Twitter. Archive content will be available at @rD44.
Shaun Donovan: You can continue to follow Shaun at @Shaun_Don66 on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @ShaunOMB.
Tara McGuinness: You can continue to follow Tara at @taradmcguinness on Twitter. Archived content will be available at @Tara44.
Todd Park: Archived content will be available at @Todd_Park44.